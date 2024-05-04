APHC pays tribute to Ashraf Sehrai on his martyrdom anniversary

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has paid glowing tributes to senior Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, on the eve of his third martyrdom anniversary in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai who challenged India’s illegal occupation and political injustice in IIOJK for decades died in Indian captivity on May 05, 2021.

The APHC leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Adv Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Khawaja Firdous, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Behanji, Ms Hafza, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Advocate Devendar Singh Behal, Muhammad Musaib Wani, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Ghulam Nabi War and others said Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was a symbol of resistance and embodiment of sacrifice.

They said Ashraf Sehrai’s life, sacrifices and struggle are a role model for coming generations of Kashmir.

The statements said the best way to pay tribute to the iconic leader is to follow his teachings and fulfill his mission.

The APHC leaders said Ashraf Sehrai and other martyrs will continue to live in the Kashmiris’ hearts for his sacrifices for the freedom cause.

Meanwhile, posters paying tributes to the martyred senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary have appeared in Srinagar and several other parts of the valley.

The posters displayed by different Hurriyat organizations gave the strike call for tomorrow (Sunday the 5th of May) to express solidarity with the martyred leader and other martyrs of Kashmir and families of detainees who are facing detentions on fake cases since long time.

The posters said the unresolved Kashmir dispute is the biggest hurdle in peace and political stability in the region, urging the United Nations to take solid steps for peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute.

The posters also urged people to unite for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The Indian Hindutva BJP government and its puppet regime in IIOJK are directly responsible for Ashraf Sehrai’s custodial death, which once again proved that the BJP government is hell-bent on targeting the freedom loving Kashmiri leadership, the posters said.

The posters have also been circulated on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

It is worth mentioning that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was booked under draconian Public Safety Act, on July 12, 2020 after his arrest from Srinagar and shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu.

He was slow poisoned in the jail. He was also suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration. His condition deteriorated in jail and was not given timely access to doctor.

He was only shifted to a hospital in Jammu on May 04 where he died next day. His family members were kept unaware of his health condition.

Ashraf Sehrai’s son, Junaid Sehrai, who also rejected Indian hegemony and its illegal occupation of the motherland, was also martyred by the Indian troops during cordon and search operation in May, 2020.