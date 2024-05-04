47-year-old man died of Congo virus in Attock

A 47-year-old man died of Congo virus in Malla Kalan village of Hazro tehsil of Attock on Saturday.

After the special emergency measures taken by Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf, the body was laid to rest while the Health Department imposed emergency. Deputy DHO Dr. Rasheed Khan confirmed to APP that on April 27, a man named Imran developed fever and started bleeding, so his family took him to Attock private Hospital, where his condition worsened, the doctors referred him to a famous private hospital in Rawalpindi. There, various tests were conducted on him, in the reports of which he was diagnosed with Congo virus and he died on the fifth day of the disease.

In this regard, the hospital administration informed the local government administration, on which AC Hazro Kamran Ashraf immediately sent the teams of health, sanitary and veterinary departments to village Malla Kalan and sprayed them to eliminate the Congo virus spread by animals. Assistant Commissioner said in a conversation with senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan that as soon as we found out, taking special and emergency measures, the deceased was brought to the village from Rawalpindi Hospital in full protective kits and box and buried after performing the funeral prayers. While samples were taken from all members of the affected family and close friends, no such diagnosis has been made in the family or any individual. An emergency has been declared in this regard and sampling and screening is being done in the morning and evening, he added

In the case response details, he said that the livestock teams urgently sprayed and checked more than 300 cattle, which did not find ticks or any symptoms in any of the animals, and in this regard, the regular livestock teams and duty roster has been formed. AC Kamran Ashraf said that veterinary teams have been deployed at Attock Khurd, Chhach Interchange, Jahanian Chowk, Ghorghashti and other entrances, which will inspect the animals coming into the area, while on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Attock, Gondal, Fateh Jang.