By-election candidate succumbs to injuries at hospital

Independent candidate PP- 269 Muzaffargarh by-election, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, succumbed to injuries at Nishtar hospital Multan who was injured in a road accident two days ago. According to details, Muhammad Iqbal Khan was participating in by-elections from PP-269 Muzaffargarh as an independent candidate and got serious injuries after an over speeding car hit his motorcycle when he was coming home on May 2 at Dera Ghazi Khan road. The victim was referred to Nishtar hospital due to critical condition where he succumbed to injuries today. According to Returning Officer Constituency PP 269 Muzaffargarh, Nasir Shahzad Dogar, the deceased candidate had submitted an application on May 1 to withdraw from the by-election. Therefore, the polling for the by-election of PP 269 will be held on May 18 as per the schedule.