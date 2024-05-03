Uzbekistan President hopeful Uzbek-Afghan-Pakistan railway line to bring prosperity

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday said that the project of a railway line crossing through Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan would lead to economic integration in the region. Addressing the ‘Third Tashkent International Investment Forum’ in the Uzbek capital, President Mirziyoyev said initial work was in progress regarding the construction of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railways. He also mentioned the work initiated with foreign partners on the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railways. Terming these as strategic projects, he said, “We will fundamentally change the geo-economy of the region and transform Central Asia into the global transit center that connects North and South, East and West.” He said Uzbekistan was inviting investors and international organizations to participate in these major regional projects to revive the ‘Great Silk Road on modern foundations. Uzbek President said that substantial reforms were being made in the railway sector opening wide opportunities for private investors and joint projects are being developed to build toll roads and high-speed railways. He said that efforts were afoot to modernize Tashkent, Bukhara, and Urgench international airports, and build new ones with the participation of qualified foreign investors. President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said the ‘New Uzbekistan’ was a rapidly developing, just, and secular country with vast opportunities. “By 2030, our goal is to double the people’s income and join the ranks of the upper-middle income countries, we will continue with deep transformation processes in the economy, creating favorable investment and business environments, and increasing value-added production in the industry,” the President said. Shavkat Mirziyoyev mentioned that in recent years, Uzbekistan’s economy had nearly doubled last year alone, growth rates reached 6 percent, while inflation remained below 9 percent as well the trade turnover is steadily increasing.