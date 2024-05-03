Total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.316 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$ 13,316 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan stood at $ 8,006 million in the week ended on April 26, 2024.

The SBP, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by

$ 25 million to $ 8,006 million during the week under review. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded $ 5,310 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 19, 2024, were $13,280.5 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,981.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,299.3 million.