Planning Minister directs NHA to complete infrastructure projects without any delay

Federal Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Thursday directed the

National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite construction work on the existing projects related to the infrastructure while removing the bottlenecks without any delay. He made these remarks, while chairing a meeting, in which he reviewed the progress of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and portfolio of NHA. According to press statement issued by the ministry, the meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Communication, Secretary Planning Ministry, Chairman NHA and other relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, the minister was given a detailed briefing over PSDP (2024-25) and the existing portfolio of NHA. The minister directed the relevant stakeholders to remove the obstacles in the construction work on existing projects. Meanwhile, the minister in an another meeting reviewed the Federal Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Petroleum & Water Resources, Musadik Malik; Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh; Professor of Economics & Strategy, Dr. Nadeem Javaid,; Member Social Sector, Raffi Ullah Kakar; CEO of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A), Malik Ahmad Khan; and consultants from the Asian Development Bank.

The meeting, aligning with the Prime Minister’s directives outlined during the approval of the Federal PPP Policy 2023-2028, aimed at a strategic review of the policy’s operational framework. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the implementation mechanism and effectiveness of the PPP policy.

The agenda of the Committee meeting was focused on identifying areas for improvement within the Federal PPP Policy 2023-2028 and formulating strategies to enhance its implementation mechanism. The meeting underscored the government’s dedication to updating the PPP policy to reflect contemporary economic needs and demands.

The collective insights from this consultation are set to guide policy going forward, with an aim at enhancing the effectiveness in future PPP projects.

“The strategic review of the Federal PPP Policy underscores our commitment to fostering an enabling environment for public-private collaborations that drive sustainable and inclusive growth,” remarked Ahsan Iqbal.

“Through collaborative efforts and strategic reforms, we aim to optimize the PPP framework to maximize its socioeconomic benefits for the people of Pakistan,” he added.

The meeting concluded with a robust commitment from all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards refining the PPP policy and ensuring its effective implementation for the betterment of the country.

Furthermore, it was unanimously agreed that the committee would reconvene next week to continue discussions and further refine the policy framework, thereby solidifying the nation’s path towards sustainable development and prosperity.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment and eagerness to enter the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the earliest.

Chairing a progress-review meeting on preparations ahead of the 13th Joint Cooperation Committee (CPEC-JCC) meeting and the expected visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that CPEC had proven to be a milestone in further strengthening the unbreakable bond of friendship between the two countries.

The meeting discussed various sectors including infrastructure, energy, artificial intelligence, special economic zones, science and technology and security of Chinese officials.

The minister highlighted that the projects included in Phase-II would have a positive impact on public and social lives, and underscored the importance of benefiting from China’s experiences in modern technology and industry, which was the government’s top priority.