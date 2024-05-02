Mian Iftikhar elected president ANP KP

Mian Iftikhar Hussain has been elected provincial president of Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Syed Aqil Shah and Hussain Shah Yousafzai as vice president and general secretary respectively. The new office bearers were elected during a meeting of the provincial council held here at Bacha Khan Markaz on Wednesday. Council and party workers from across elected the new provincial office bearers with consensus. Other elected provincial office-bearers include Shahi Khan Shirani (VP-I), Qasim Ali Khan (VP-II), Salahuddin Khan (VP-III), and Iram Fatima has been elected as vice president (women). Similarly, Rehmat Ali Khan and Motawakil Khan Advocate were elected as Additional General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary while Hamid Khan Toofan was elected as Joint Secretary (I) and Ayaz Shoaib Khan as Joint Secretary (II). Matiullah Marwat was elected Joint Secretary (III) and Shaheen Zameer as Joint Secretary (Women). Arsalan Khan will be the provincial spokesman while Haroon Khan as provincial finance secretary. Tariq Afghan advocate and San Gulzar advocate as provincial secretaries of Youth Affairs, Akbar Hoti advocate as provincial coordinator of social media, and Gulshan Yousaf as Secretary of Minority Affairs.