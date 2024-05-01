LeBron James undecided on future after Lakers’ ouster

LeBron James wouldn’t address his future plans in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season-ending loss on Monday. Shortly after the host Denver Nuggets edged Los Angeles 108-106 on a late, tiebreaking basket by Jamal Murray to end their first-round Western Conference playoff series in five games, James was asked if there any thought he might have played his last game with the Lakers. James paused a long time before replying, “Uhhh, I’m not gonna answer that.” As to whether he plans to plan another season, the 39-year-old veteran replied, “I don’t have an answer … to be honest. I haven’t given it much thought.” Asked about taking any confidence moving forward from the Lakers pushing the defending champion Nuggets, James said, “No, ’cause we lost. … I’m not a ‘participation’ guy. We lost and you move on and see how you can get better. “Our season has been derailed all season with … injuries and guys in and out. I talked about it all year. … It’s hard to say who we are, what we can be ’cause we have yet to be whole. I think we were only probably whole one or two times this year. I know one of them was during the in-season tournament, we got whole and we showed what we (are) capable of doing.