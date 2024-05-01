Daily Times

Wednesday, May 01, 2024


LeBron James undecided on future after Lakers’ ouster

Reuters

LeBron James wouldn’t address his future plans in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season-ending loss on Monday. Shortly after the host Denver Nuggets edged Los Angeles 108-106 on a late, tiebreaking basket by Jamal Murray to end their first-round Western Conference playoff series in five games, James was asked if there any thought he might have played his last game with the Lakers. James paused a long time before replying, “Uhhh, I’m not gonna answer that.” As to whether he plans to plan another season, the 39-year-old veteran replied, “I don’t have an answer … to be honest. I haven’t given it much thought.” Asked about taking any confidence moving forward from the Lakers pushing the defending champion Nuggets, James said, “No, ’cause we lost. … I’m not a ‘participation’ guy. We lost and you move on and see how you can get better. “Our season has been derailed all season with … injuries and guys in and out. I talked about it all year. … It’s hard to say who we are, what we can be ’cause we have yet to be whole. I think we were only probably whole one or two times this year. I know one of them was during the in-season tournament, we got whole and we showed what we (are) capable of doing.

