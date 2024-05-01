UAE residents invited to explore Skardu

Pakistan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Tuesday invited residents of UAE to explore the unmatched natural beauty of the Northern Areas while availing the opportunity of taking direct flights to one of the world’s most scenic destinations.

The ambassador along with Consul General Hussain Muhammad held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at Pakistan’s Consulate General in Dubai.

The PIA team included Zeeshan Ahmed, Regional Manager Middle East, Muhammad Qasim Abbasi, Sales Executive, Sarmad Aizaz, Manager Sharjah & Northern Emirates and Saima Aslam Area Manager Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, it was apprised that PIA would be starting direct flights to Skardu in the Northern areas of Pakistan from May 3 to facilitate tourists and residents of that area, a press release said.

Highlighting the immense potential of tourism offered by Pakistan, Ambassador Tirmizi appreciated PIA for taking such an initiative towards facilitating tourists and people of Baltistan region.

“Pakistan is home to five above 8000 meter peaks (04 are in Skardu) and 108 peaks above 7,000 metres. Katpana Cold Desert in Skardu at an altitude of 2,226 meters is the highest cold desert in the world and home to beautiful lakes, valleys, and amazing landscapes,” the ambassador added.