‘Zero tolerance policy against street crimes, drug abuse’

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Monday said that Capital police had launched an aggressive campaign for adopting a zero-tolerance policy against street crimes and drug abusers.

Talking to a Private news channel, he vowed that the capital police with its full dedication will improve their performance and take innovative steps to further improve the overall law and order situation to curb street crimes by concentrating on the hotspots. He urged the citizens to come forward and lodge their complaints against such policemen, who would not be tolerated in the police force.

He said that a seven-day special campaign should be started to eliminate crimes. All police officers will target criminal groups and expedite crackdowns on drug trafficking and a special campaign will be launched against professional beggars.

Replying to a query, he said that Islamabad Police has launched a special awareness campaign titled “Nasha Ab Nahe” to eradicate narcotics from the federal capital and to safeguard the youth from the menace of narcotics.

As part of this initiative, the Police officers are conducting special awareness drives in schools, colleges and universities regarding the dangers of narcotics and measures for prevention and control, he added. He also stressed the youngsters for joining the drive and said the sale of drugs, especially hashish and ice, has now become common in colleges and schools. Capital Police is committed and formulating an action plan against the “drug mafia” and a grand operation has been launched against culprits involved in crimes, he mentioned. While terming the use and sale of drugs a curse, he said that there was a dire need for joint efforts by all stakeholders to eradicate the menace in the country, he stressed.