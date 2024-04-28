NZ coach proud of T20 fightback in Pakistan

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said he was proud of the way his inexperienced side bounced back to draw their Twenty20 series with Pakistan even if it is unlikely that many of the tourists will make his World Cup squad.

The Black Caps fell short of clinching the series when they were unable to chase down 179 for victory in Lahore on Saturday and lost by nine runs to share the series 2-2.

Stead, who will name his squad for June’s World Cup in the United States and Caribbean on Monday, was content with that turnaround after a seven-wicket thrashing in the first match to be completed in Rawalpindi.

“I’m very proud of the way our team played,” Stead told reporters from Lahore.

“We had a disappointing first hit out and where we were soundly beaten but to bounce back from that I thought was really pleasing and I think there’s a few young guys that have certainly increased their stocks over here.