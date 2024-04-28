ECO members agree to develop more airlinks, relaxation in visa for tourists

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), during its summit held yesterday, unanimously adopted Pakistan’s suggestions for developing more airline connectivity and relaxation of visas within and to the region.

Secretary General ECO directed its Secretariat to also consider Pakistan’s suggestions for the inclusion of the World Bank and Asian Development Bank in the coordinating functions of the recommended ECO Tourism Advisory Committee. Pakistan’s suggestion in the ECO Summit for making more efforts for human resource development and for more airline connectivity was highly lauded by the participating members.

The meeting of the ECO Commission, which met in Shahrisabz, was attended by the Head of the ECO Tourism Sector, elected Uzbekistan, as Chairman of the summit on the proposal of Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Summit adopted a joint communiqué recommending the formation of an ECO Advisory Committee on Tourism after incorporating suggestions from Pakistani representatives, Salman Javaid, Senior Member of PTDC BOG, to include efforts for joint marketing for the promotion of inter- and intra-regional tourism.

Later, the Uzbek Tourism Council hosted a tourism forum attended by representatives of the member states and Secretary General ECO. This forum was addressed by all the heads of delegation of the ECO member countries, wherein they highlighted the tourism attractions in each county and suggested including activities for promotion of tourism within and to the region. Highlighting the active role of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) for the promotion of tourism within the country and in the region, Pakistan’s representative Salman Javaid described all the attractions of Pakistan’s tourism products, infrastructure, and governmental efforts in this regard.

He also advised the forum about the commonality of heritage between Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and the region. Furthermore, he suggested establishing more airlinks between the ECO Region. Uzbek members also lauded the suggestions of the Pakistani representative for starting more flights from Pakistan to Uzbekistan. The special correspondent of APP, who represented the event, interacted with all the locals and media representatives from the whole region and projected Pakistan’s positive image.