Electric fans’ export increase 4.75% to $19.760 mln in nine months

The exports of electric fans from the country witnessed an increase of 4.75 percent during the first nine months of the current financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The country exported electric fans worth US $19.760 million during July-March (2023-24) as against the exports of US $18.864 million during July-March (2022-23), showing growth of 4.75 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the fan export also surged by 20.48 per cent from 1,085 thousand to 1,307 thousand, the data revealed. Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fans also went up by 11.61 per cent during the month of March 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of fans during March 2024 were recorded at $3.908 million against the exports of $3.501 million in March 2023.