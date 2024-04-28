CM Punjab directs for Integrated Health System in Murree, Galiyat

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to Samli Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital and inspected various departments including OPD and general wards here on Saturday.

The chief minister gave certain directives to the administration to equip the hospital with modern technology and enhanced medical facilities. She directed to establish an integrated health system in the whole area including Murree, Galiyat.

The chief minister asked for setting up a helipad and an airstrip to shift patients from the hilly areas in case of an emergency. While directing to fully functional the mother-child block immediately, she underlined the need to undertake prompt measures for the appointment of doctors, staff along with establishing their residential blocks.

The CM further directed to establish general wards in the Samli Hospital and to set up the latest cardiac block. An Oncology Unit will also be established for the cancer treatment in Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital, she said while directing to establish more wards including general medical wards, surgery, urology, orthopedic, eye and ENT wards will be established. The chief minister also ordered to run hospital transport immediately in order to shift the patients to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital and Samli Hospital in Murree.

The CM while visiting indoor patients, directed to undertake prompt measures for the treatment of a brother of a woman in the OPD and to take helicopter services if required for shifting of patient to other hospital. She also visited the TB ward and inquired after each patient about treatment facilities. A TB patient Raja Israr while interacting with the CM, said our daughter (the chief minister) has visited us in hospital so they are very happy. The chief minister advised the son of a patient Raja Israr that parents were a great source of support, blessing and he should make all out efforts to serve them.

Interacting with other patients, the chief minister inquired from them about provision of medicines and treatment facilities in the hospital. She expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements and treatment facilities in Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital. She also inspected the store room in the Samli Sanatorium Hospital.

Earlier upon her arrival at the hospital, the chief minister was given a detailed briefing on recent projects, strength and needs of the hospital.

MNAs Raja Osama Sarwar, MPA Bilal Yameen Sati, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Amir Khattak, ADC (R), Assistant Commissioner, CEO Health, MS and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Precautionary Measures: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saturday ordered to undertake preemptive precautionary and essential administrative measures in the wake of rainfall across the province including Lahore.

Directions were issued after the forecast of torrential rains in the province till April 29. CM Maryam ordered commissioners, deputy commissioners and MD WASA to remain vigilant and directed the relevant officers of all shifts to remain in the field.

The chief minister directed the administration and WASA to remain vigilant, proactive and utilise all available resources for water drainage. She further ordered for all essential measures to maintain traffic flow in Lahore and other cities.

The CM directed the traffic wardens to perform their duties vigilantly to facilitate citizens so as to maintain traffic flow. She directed the Rescue services institutions to undertake prompt safety measures for protection of livestock in the rural areas.

She ordered for swift measures for timely shifting of people to safer places from the catchment areas. People of catchment areas should be forewarned about the emergency situation. The CM ordered for seeking assistance from the media, social media and mobile alerts service in this regard.