Senate chief urges regional states to promote peace for economic growth

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani highlighted the importance of economic cooperation and regional connectivity in fostering sustainable peace.

Speaking at a one-day International Conference on “Navigating Regional Dynamics: from Conflict to Cooperation in South Asia,” hosted by Minhaj University here on Saturday, he said that the conference had brought together esteemed international and national speakers to discuss key issues facing South Asia. Gilani praised the organizers for facilitating dialogue and understanding on regional affairs, noting the significance of such efforts in addressing the challenges and opportunities in the region. He acknowledged the multitude of challenges South Asia faces, including historical disputes, political tensions, security threats, and cross-border issues such as terrorism and drug smuggling. Despite these challenges, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional and international peace. He emphasized Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue and peace talks, as well as its significant contributions to United Nations peacekeeping efforts. Additionally, he highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in hosting talks between Afghanistan, the Taliban, and the United States government, aiming to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani outlined a transformative approach to navigating regional dynamics, emphasizing a shift from traditional geopolitics to the realm of geoeconomics. This reorganization and emphasis on interdependence among nations mark a significant evolution in strategy. He expressed optimism about the opportunities this paradigm shift brings, transcending borders to foster mutual understanding and prosperity. Envisioning the region as an engine of growth, he underscored the importance of collaborative efforts towards poverty alleviation, financial inclusion, and social justice.