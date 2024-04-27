Pakistan poised to become South Asian region’s tech hub: Masood Khan

Pakistan is set to become a tech hub in the South Asian region, Ambassador Masood Khan told a group of over thirty chief executive officers (CEOs) and founders of leading tech startup companies owned by Pakistani-Americans on Friday.

“The tech industry of Pakistan has witnessed exponential growth during the past few years, with our IT products and services making their way to the United States and other parts of the developed world,” the Pakistani envoy told them. The companies represented at the meeting included Breshna.io, American Institute of Artificial Intelligence, Dingman Center Angels, Capitol Technology, SnappRetail, Accenture, Capital One, Beaj Education, Unboxx Technologies, ioSENTRIX, Nurse Next Door, Teach The World Foundation, Zigron, Gepeto, XtremeLabs LLC, and others, according to the Pakistan Embassy issued press release. “Pakistani tech startups are being supported by the leading US venture capitalists, and our tech-savvy youth is making its mark in the global market with its immense entrepreneurial skills,” he said.

“We have become an integral part of the tech ecosystem of the region and are destined to become the tech hub of the region in the near future.”

CEO and Founder of Paklaunch (PL), Aly Fahad, also participated in the meeting.

“Paklaunch, with its vision of ‘help build Pakistan into the top 10 tech ecosystems in the world by 2030’, is a platform driving growth in the Pakistani entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem by showcasing the accomplishments of Pakistanis, helping their entrepreneurs through advisory, training, or fund-raising, enabling discussions on global investment opportunities including but not limited to stocks, real estate, startups, etc., and facilitating networking and collaboration through group discussions and events (virtual and in-person),” it pointed out.

Addressing the participants, Fahad said, “Paklaunch, which was founded in 2020 with seven members, has now grown into a community of 350,000 members, comprising a global community of investors, professionals, and startups. The platform has so far helped 90 startups and has successfully raised over $90 million to support the nascent entities with a vision.”

CEOs and founders of various companies present on the occasion also shared their experiences, the press release said.

“They appreciated the initiative of Ambassador Masood Khan to bring them under one roof for better networking, sharing their experiences, and broadening their outreach,” it added.

Terming Paklaunch as a momentous and consequential initiative to support budding entrepreneurs, Masood Khan paid tribute to Fahad,calling him a trailblazer. The Ambassador also briefed the meeting on the critical role that the Special Investment Facilitation Council was playing in promoting foreign investment, especially in IT, agriculture, energy, and extractive industries.