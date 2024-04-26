AIOU extends admission deadline till May 15

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of admissions for the second phase of Semester Spring 2024 till May 15 with late fee charges. Director Admissions, while giving a briefing to the Vice Chancellor on the ongoing admissions here Friday, said that the students have requested to extend the deadline. Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood while approving the extension, said that the AIOU is taking all the necessary measures to facilitate the students in admission process. Fresh students can now apply for admission, while continuing students can enrol in Associate Degree in Arts (BA), Associate Degree in Commerce (BCom), BBA, B.Ed, BS, Post Graduate Diplomas and Certificate courses till May 15 with late fee charges. The admission forms and prospectus of all programs offered in phase 2 of semester spring 2024 are available on the university website. Students can visit their nearest regional office or call the university’s helpline 051-111 112 468 for any information.