CM Maryam ‘entitled’ to wear uniform, Punjab Police issues clarification

After controversy against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wearing the Punjab Police uniform intensified, the provincial police department Friday issued a statement clarifying that she is indeed “entitled to wear the police uniform” as per the Punjab Police Dress Regulations.

CM Maryam, a day earlier, inspected a passing-out parade of lady constables and traffic assistants at the Police Training College, Chung, while wearing a police uniform. This move by the chief minister not only garnered appreciation but also led to criticism from people.

The CM, first female to lead a provincial government, donned the uniform that fit her like a glove. Carrying the police baton, the chief minister inspected the parade atop a jeep amid inspiring tunes of the police band. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the police wrote: “This has been widely celebrated by the police personnel, who view it as a commendable show of solidarity. The Central Police Office has received hundreds of messages in which police personnel have lauded this step.”

The law enforcement department further stated that the female police officers are, in fact, celebrating the event, adding that they have also shared various pictures of CM Maryam sporting the uniform. Punjab Police also shared a notification issued on January 30, 2024, allowing the provincial governor and chief minister to wear the uniform on formal occasions such as parades, while addressing police darbars, visiting police establishments, or any such occasion as specified, for encouraging police personnel and troops. The department then went on to reveal about its commitment to further improve the law and order situation and to continue the counter-terrorism efforts across the country, as directed by the chief minister in a subsequent meeting held at the Police Training College Chung, Lahore.

Meanwhile, a citizen named Waqar Ali has filed a plea against CM Maryam for wearing the uniform in a Lahore court, insisting that a person cannot wear the uniform of an institution.

The petitioner, therefore, requested the court to register a case against the Punjab chief minister. The court asked the petitioner to submit the report of the police station’s front desk and adjourned the hearing till April 29.

It should be noted that among her many critics, opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, also criticised CM Maryam for wearing the police uniform to inspect the passing-out parade. Terming Maryam donning a police uniform a non-serious act, he said the country was being made a laughing stock through such childish acts.