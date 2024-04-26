Govt proposed to hold cabinet meetings other than timings of National Assembly

PML-N Whip in the National Assembly, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, stated on Friday that a proposal has been submitted to the government to hold cabinet meetings at times other than the scheduled sessions of the National Assembly, or to convene them in the Parliament’s meeting room. He stated this in response to a point of order raised by PPPP MNA Nazir Ahmed Bhugio in the National Assembly regarding the failure to hold a meeting on Friday at 12 pm with the Minister for National Food Security and Research, despite the minister’s commitment to addressing agricultural issues and their remedies. Chaudhry assured fellow Members of the National Assembly that a meeting with the Minister for National Food Security and Research would take place on April 29 (Monday) to discuss agricultural concerns. He explained that the minister’s absence was due to a prior commitment to a cabinet meeting. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry emphasized the need to avoid scheduling conflicts with National Assembly sessions and proposed holding meetings in the Parliament’s committee room to ensure ministers can attend and address queries of lawmakers. He said that we would ensure the presence of ministers in the House through the implementation of these proposals.