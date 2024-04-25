Salaries of 800 govt employees stopped for refusing polio drops to their children

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday issued orders to stop the salaries of as many as 800 government officials who refused to administer polio drops to their children.

He issued the orders while presiding over the meeting of the divisional task force regarding the anti-polio campaign that would start on April 29. He said that the dissident parents should be convinced by prevailing Jirga system in the province and for the purpose the Patwaris were assigned duties to do so.

The commissioner said that now time has come to be decisive against crippling polio disease by implementing stick and carrot policy, adding that the officials to be found guilty of negligence during the campaign would be dealt with strictly. He directed all the administrative officers of Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, and Khyber District, as well as District Police Officers, District Health Officers, Revenue Officers, Municipal Officers and related institutions to ensure vaccination of each and every child under the age of five. The meeting also took important decisions for the success of polio and the security of polio workers.

The commissioner announced that he would directly supervise the campaign and issue orders for strict disciplinary action against the negligent officials.