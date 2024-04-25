Govt determined to eradicate terrorism: Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government was determined to eradicate terrorism from the country.

In response to a calling attention notice regarding increase in incidents of suicidal bombing in different parts of country and increase in number of incidents of snatching, gunshots in Karachi, Hyderabad and Kashmore, he said, that following the Peshawar APS attack, the National Action Plan was devised with consensus among all stakeholders, and its implementation was promptly initiated. The minister said that provinces extended cooperation to the federal government in executing the National Action Plan.

He highlighted the commencement of two successful operations, Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, aimed at eradicating terrorism from the country.

Tarar said that after the operations, a significant decline was witnessed in terrorist incidents in the country. He expressed regret over the lack of meetings and implementation of the National Action Plan by the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 to 2022. The minister said that at that time, the court intervened to inquire about the delayed implementation from 2018 to 2022.

He alleged that the PTI-led governments held negotiations with the terrorists, hindering the National Action Plan’s execution. The minister reiterated the federal government’s commitment to aiding provincial governments in combating terrorism and highlighted initiatives to bolster the Counter Terrorism Department’s capacity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his visit to Karachi, he said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif discussed the Safe City project for the city with the Chief Minister Sindh. Tarar said the Sindh Chief Minister assured the establishment of a Safe City camera network across Karachi.

He disclosed that a draft of the National Counter Violent Extremism 2024 policy had been submitted to the cabinet for approval.

He urged both the treasury and opposition benches of the parliament to unite against terrorism, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

In response to another query, the minister said that Pakistan Army, intelligence agencies were cooperating with the provinces to address terrorism incidents, expressing optimism about a reduction in terrorism due to government measures.

He said that following the 18th amendment, it became the provinces’ responsibility to work to improve law and order in the provinces.

The minister said that the federal government time to time hold meeting with provinces to discuss law and order situation.

He added that in the recent past, a meeting was held to discuss the security of Chinese nationals.

The minister said that the federal government had already made the announcement for devising a compensation policy for the relatives of martyrs.