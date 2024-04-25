FC official shot dead in Bannu

An official of Frontier Constabulary (FC) was shot dead by unknown motorcyclists in the Janikhel area of Bannu district on Thursday.

Police said FC personnel, Abid Ullah was on leave from duty and was on the way home after working in his fields when armed motorcyclists shot him dead. On receiving information, the police force arrived at the scene and collected evidence for investigation. The Body of the deceased FC personnel was shifted to the hospital for medico-legal procedure. Police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the perpetrators involved in the killing.