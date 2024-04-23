Romina, Swiss official vow to bolster agriculture resilience collaboration

Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam on Tuesday held a meeting with Elise Lee, Asia head of Swiss company Pula, to discuss implementation of climate change resilience frameworks for federal and provincial governments through comprehensive insurance.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to close collaboration and consistent engagements aiming to bolster agricultural resilience in Pakistan, a news release said.

Elise Lee expressed her keen desire to work together with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination in the agricultural sector.