Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, SGA are NBA MVP finalists

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is among the three finalists for NBA MVP, the league announced Sunday night. Jokic is a two-time winner of the award. The other finalists are Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jokic, who guided the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA title, averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 79 games this season. Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder are the No. 1 playoff seed in the Western Conference. He averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 75 games.

Doncic led the NBA with a 33.9 scoring average. He also recorded 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds in 70 games. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of the finalists in the category again this season. He won his three awards when he played for the Utah Jazz. The other finalists are Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.