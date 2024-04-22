Plastic bags to be banned in Punjab from June 5: CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that the Punjab government had started implementing an Environment-Friendly Grand Plan before the ‘Earth Day’.

In her message on Earth Day 2024, the CM said the Earth Day is being celebrated in Punjab at divisional and district levels, adding that ‘No to Plastic’ campaign has been started today. The use of plastic bags will be banned across Punjab from June 5, he mentioned. The CM said that ‘No to plastic’ messages are being released on Earth Day, and a special campaign has been launched on the national and social media in this regard. She appealed to people, including shopkeepers, shopping malls, restaurants, and ovens to support the campaign of not using plastic bags, to improve human health and to contribute to the elimination of smog. Do not use plastic bags and other plastic items, especially food and drinking utensils in homes, she appealed.

The chief minister also requested the citizens and media to highlight the important issue of the protection of environment and human health, and help make this campaign successful. She highlighted that special lectures and training workshops were being organized for the students and educational institutions for environmental improvement on Earth Day, besides the inclusion of relevant subjects in the curriculum.

“We have started implementing historic measures to make Punjab greener, free from smog and toxic fumes, in order to improve human health and overall living conditions” she said and added that Earth is home to humans and animals in the universe. Therefore, everyone must work together to protect and improve its environment.

Maryam Nawaz said that global warming, increase in toxic gasses and other pollutants, deforestation and land erosion are major threats to the planet. ‘Earth Day’ is a day to raise awareness that if earth is destroyed, neither man nor anything else will survive, she asserted. Every citizen can extend the life of earth by planting a tree, and not using shopping bags, she instructed.

The CM said the toxic smoke produced by burning plastic bags and other items is spreading cancer and other diseases, adding that industrial toxins are poisoning water, causing stomach, liver and kidney diseases. She mentioned that improving the environment like new hospitals and treatment facilities, and the largest plantation drive in Punjab’s history are part of the government’s efforts to protect and improve human health and life.

She said on Earth Day, the most historic eco-friendly initiatives in the history of Punjab have been launched. Using electric buses, eco-friendly fuel, modern technology and machinery will solve environmental problems, she concluded.

Solar Systems

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday approved the grant of 1 kilowatt solar systems to 50,000 households in Punjab.

Presiding over a special meeting on “Light without Electricity Bill, Chief Minister’s Roshan Punjab Program” here, the CM was briefed on technical issues of the solar system for domestic consumers. The CM said the Roshan Punjab Program aims to free the poor from expensive electricity. Approving the grant for the solar systems, the CM directed to start the pilot project immediately, in order to evaluate its efficiency. Protected consumers consuming up to 100 units of electricity will be eligible under the program in the first phase, she mentioned. In the 1 KW system, two solar panels, battery, inverter, and wires will be provided to the consumer, she informed.

Earlier, the CM was briefed that the 1 KW solar system can run fans, lights, small motors etc. Up to 16 hours of charging backup can be achieved through the lithium iron battery.

The CM directed to install the solar system of the latest technology. She emphasized the need to use the best quality solar plates, inverter, batteries and other accessories. The scope of solar systems for domestic consumers will be extended gradually, she asserted. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretaries Energy, Finance, Chief Executive Officer PPDCL (Punjab Power Department Company Limited), Managing Director PPDB (Punjab Power Development Board) and other relevant officers attended the meeting.