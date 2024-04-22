China-Pak JV introduces advanced harvester machine for canola crops

Pakistan’s Evyol Group have demonstrated advanced harvester attachments aimed at controlling shattering losses in canola crop in Bhakkar district of Punjab on Wednesday. The Evyol Group provides high-quality canola seeds developed by Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Co. to Pakistani farmers under a joint venture with the Chinese company. ‘Qingfa’s HC-021C canola has 0.7 percent Erucic Acid and 15 mm/gm Glucosinolate, much lower than the global standard of 2% and 30 mm/gm, respectively. Therefore, the Chinese canola variety is dubbed as ‘00’ for having the least hazardous contents, Zafar Iqbal, Head Certus Seeds, a division of Evyol, said during a presentation to farmers and journalists. Zafar said that they observed shattering losses to the tune of 200-400 kilograms per acre. ‘We informed our Chinese JV partner, which sent these advanced attachments to control the losses’, Zafar said.