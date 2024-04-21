West Indies Women beat Pakistan by 2 wickets

Nida Dar reached the significant milestone of 100 wickets, becoming the second Pakistani women’s bowler and the 27th overall to achieve this feat.

However, despite her remarkable achievement, the West Indies Women secured a thrilling last-ball victory with two wickets to spare in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixture held at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

The visitors found themselves at 213 for five in 48 overs while chasing a target of 224 for victory. Requiring five runs off the last over and three runs off the final ball, a boundary off an outside edge from Karishma Ramharack’s bat dashed the hopes of the home team.

The West Indies Women were in control of the match at 180 for three in 41 overs before Nida Dar initiated a middle-order collapse.

Nida, who joined Sana Mir as the only Pakistani bowler to claim 100 wickets, dismissed opener Rashada Williams and further dismantled the West Indies innings by accounting for Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, and Chinelle Henry, leaving them struggling at 219 for seven after 49 overs.

Fatima Sana conceded only two runs off the first five balls of the final over and also claimed the wicket of Afy Fletcher. However, the disappointment was palpable as the ball found the boundary after brushing the outside edge of Ramharack’s bat.

Nida finished with impressive figures of 9-0-52-4, while Umm-e-Hani secured two wickets for 38 runs. Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana each picked up a wicket.

Stafanie Taylor played a pivotal role in the West Indies’ victory, crafting a well-constructed innings of 73 runs off 90 balls, including nine fours, before becoming the fifth wicket to fall, dismissed by Sadia Iqbal. This marked her 41st career half-century in 156 matches.

Taylor formed an essential partnership of 88 runs for the third wicket with Shemaine Campbelle, who contributed a valuable 73-ball 52 containing four fours. Campbelle had earlier combined for a 39-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Hayley Matthews, who fell to a stunning catch by substitute Diana Baig after scoring 44 off 63 balls, including three fours.

Earlier Bismah Maroof and Sidra Amin propelled Pakistan to 223 all out in 48.5 overs.

Maroof scored a resilient 65 off 105 balls, her 21st half-century in 135 matches, while Amin struck four fours in her 70-ball 50, marking her eighth half-century in 65 matches. The duo stitched together an 80-run partnership for the second wicket from 115 balls.

The next notable partnership came for the seventh wicket, as Bismah Maroof and Najiha Alvi (25 runs off 28 balls, including one boundary) added 31 runs off 27 balls. Sadia Iqbal and Najiha Alvi put on 22 runs off 28 balls for the last wicket.

For the West Indies, Chinelle Henry claimed three wickets for 37 runs, Karishma Ramharack secured three for 48, and Afy Fletcher scooped two wickets for 46 runs.

Scores in brief:

West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by two wickets.

Pakistan Women 223 all-out, 48.5 overs (Bismah Maroof 65, Sidra Amin 50, Najiha Alvi 25; Chinelle Henry 3-37, Karishma Ramharack 3-48, Afy Fletcher 2-46).

West Indies 225-8, 50 overs (Stafanie Taylor 73, Shemaine Campbelle 52, Hayley Matthews 44, Chinelle Henry 23; Nida Dar 4-52, Umm-e-Hani 2-38).

Player of the match – Stafanie Taylor (West Indies Women).

Third ODI – Tuesday, 23 April, National Bank Stadium (3.30pm start).

First ODI – West Indies Women won by 113 runs.