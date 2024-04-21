Strict action being taken against electricity thieves: Rawalpindi Administration

Strict action is being taken against electricity thieves and since 2023, over 194 FIRs were registered against the accused while an inquiry against SDO, Chakri has also been ordered.

According to a district administration spokesman, the officers concerned during a briefing informed the District Coordination Committee about performance of all the departments.

The spokesman informed that the meeting was chaired by Chairman, Qamar Islam. The Health officials informed the committee that four cases of dengue were reported in Rawalpindi this year and the patients after medial treatment were discharged from the hospitals.

1273 dengue workers are working, the meeting was briefed and informed that another 1500 daily wages dengue workers have been recruited.

Last year, 270 daily wage workers were dismissed due to negligence on their part. During one year, medical treatment facilities were provided to 426,648 people in three major teaching hospitals of Rawalpindi including RIU and RIC.

In one year, over 185,000 patients came to OPDs in hospitals for medical treatment while over 154,000 people were admitted, the meeting was briefed.

After revamping of Holy Family Hospital, OPD is fully functional, the committee was informed.

Reconciliation council committees should be formed at the police station level, Chairman Coordination Committee Qamar Islam directed and said that a mechanism should also be developed for crime prevention.

The incidents of mobile snatching and motorcycle theft are increasing day by day, he said adding, the number of personnel in police stations would be increased to control crime rate. Crackdown should also be launched against drug peddlers and criminal gangs, he said.

He said that there are 58 dams in Rawalpindi region. The work on Chahan Dam has been completed and the water supply lines would be completed by June, the Committee was informed.

There are 1807 government schools in Rawalpindi including 1039 Primary, 249 elementary, 452 high and 67 higher secondary schools.

The 4 inch pipelines are being laid from Swaan Camp and Ranyal to address low gas pressure problem in Rawalpindi, the Committee was briefed.

There are total 594 housing societies in Rawalpindi, and action in accordance with the law is being taken against illegal housing societies, the Committee was informed.

The meeting was also briefed that action was also being taken against those looting the people on the names of the housing societies.

All-out efforts would be made to provide relief to people and all possible facilities would also be provided to the citizens, the Chairman DCC said.