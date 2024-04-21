QAU alumni demand to declare university as Flagship Institution

The old students of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, on the basis of exceptional performance in recent QS World University Ranking, demanded of the federal government to declare QAU “Flagship Institution”.

They also demanded to provide necessary financial support to overcome more than 500 million rupees annual deficit so that this prestigious institution may win more laurels at the regional and international levels.

The demand was made during an important meeting of the Core Committee of QAU Alumni Association Founders Group, attended by senior Quaidians under the chairmanship of Dr. Abdul Basit.

It was unanimously decided to continue practical efforts and strengthen existing initiatives aimed at the welfare of Quaidians, promoting togetherness, positivity & connectivity among Quaidians and paying back to alma mater. It was also decided to establish Quaidians Commoners Academy under the supervision of Mr. Khalid Masood, former Principal Secretary to President of Pakistan for providing guidance to young Quaidians.