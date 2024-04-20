Study suggests standardized packing, health warning labeling, taxes to regulate smokeless tobacco products

A research study on Smokeless Tobacco (SLT) products has revealed the availability of a wide variety of such products in markets dominated largely by unregulated products, including Naswar, Snuff, and Paan, which are considered highly carcinogenic by containing a high amount of cancer-causing tobacco nitrosamines (TSNAs).

The research findings reported widespread violations of WHO’s FCTC (Framework Convention on Tobacco Control) articles concerning tobacco use, labeling health warnings, taxes, content, and sale to minors.

The study, titled `Evidence around Smokeless Tobacco in Pakistan and Policy Gap Analysis, is conducted by Heart File, a non-profit think tank, through a grant from Vital Strategies and with the support of its partners, including the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Blue Veins, and the Association for Better Pakistan.

The purpose of the study is to support the government in developing sustainable and evidence-based policy regulations for SLTs, which are a range of products that contain tobacco as the primary ingredient and are used without burning. They are usually consumed orally and through the nose.

The most common SLT in Pakistan is Naswar, used by an estimated 18 million people, while other products are snuff, ghutka, tobacco-based paan, lost tobacco leaves, etc.

The study found that Naswar is available in about 97 percent of stores surveyed across the country. While snuff is available in about 63 percent of stores, Ghutka in 31 percent of stores, tobacco-based Paan in 41 percent of stores, and tobacco leaves in 26 percent of stores,.

Around two-thirds of all Naswar available in the market is sold in informal packaging, while around a third is sold in formal packaging, not bearing any health warning, product contents, or other tobacco product.

About 12 percent of Naswar products on the market do not have the manufacturer’s name on the packaging, while 13 percent do mention the name.

Over 99 percent of Naswar brands on the market do not have product content listed on their packaging, while nearly 100 percent of Snuff list the product content on their packaging.

The study also found that about 52 percent of stores selling SLTs in the country are located within 100 meters of an educational institution, while 64 percent of such stores are located within 500 meters.

The findings suggest widespread violations of FCTC Articles concerning tobacco use, packaging, labeling, health warnings, taxes, content, and sale to minors.

There is a need for the introduction of standardized packaging guidelines for all SLT products with appropriate graphic health warnings and content disclosure.

The study, while mentioning a research finding showing that the level of carcinogenic tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs) is high in Naswar, has recommended an urgent need to establish a content regulation framework for SLT products in Pakistan.

The study also laid stress on banning the sale of SLTs to minors through the enactment of a well-functioning monitoring system.

The study also found a complete absence of taxes on SLT products and suggested introducing tax and price increases, including the imposition of both general sales tax and excise duty on smokeless tobacco products.

It also suggested a comprehensive media campaign to raise public awareness about SLT and build an anti-tobacco advocacy coalition of legislators, health professionals, journalists, cancer charities, and patient support groups that can improve public health awareness.