Youth Robotec’24 kicks off at UET with fresh energy, innovation in youth

The Youth RoboTec’ 24, organized by the National Center of Robotics and Automation UET Peshawar kicked off here on Saturday, gathering over 500 participants from education institutions across Pakistan including COMSATS, Air University, GIKI, UET Taxila, HITECH University, Hazara University, and many others.

The event will have various competitions and recreation activities and a two-day STEM workshop with free of cost registration for the students in the newly emerged districts.

The YRT 2024 is being held in joint collaboration with the Directorate of Science and Technology (DOST) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bank of Khyber, UBL and Storm Fiber Ltd. Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to C.M Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education was the Chief Guest of the Opening Ceremony. He appreciated the efforts of UET Peshawar for organising the event for the last three years. He assured full support to the youth in financing their innovative ideas, briefed them about loans and grants for startups being offered by the government.

He urged the students to develop entrepreneurial skills and assured them that the government will also offer trained and certifications in joint collaboration with the universities.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali said, the YRT24 is aimed to empower young minds and pave the way for a brighter future in robotic by offering a platform for young people to get closer to science, make breakthroughs and exercise their minds.

He said, the participants’ creativity will be enhanced in the event, bringing in new momentum and perspective to the development of robotics.

Prof Dr. Tahir Khan Chairman Department of Mechatronics Engineering .said the three day event also includes a myriad of engaging activities and competitions, from the adrenaline-fueled Robowar and Mini Robo War to the strategic Sumo Wrestle and the thrilling Off-road RC racing. Participants will also test their skills in LFRs, Robo Futsal, and more, ensuring a challenging and inspiring experience for all.

Dr Taza Gul Director General DOST, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Ex Vice Chancellor UET, Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Misbah Ullah, Treasurer, UET, Peshawar, large numbers of Faculty members and Government officials were also present on the occasion.