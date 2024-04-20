President, PM strongly condemn attack on Customs officials in DIKhan

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned a terrorist attack on customs officials in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The president expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and paid tribute to the sacrifices of customs officials who laid down their lives while performing their duties, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release issued here.

He also prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity.

The president also commended the services of the customs personnel and their efforts to curb smuggling, and he reiterated his resolve to combat terrorism and smuggling. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on Customs officials in Daraban area of District Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister reiterated that such cowardly acts could not shake the resolve of the government and the fight against terrorism and smuggling would continue till their complete elimination. The prime minister prayed for the departed souls of Shaheed officials and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He said that looking after the bereaved families of Shuhada was now a responsibility of the government and directed Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to prepare Shuhada package for the bereaved families. Those Shuhada who had been sacrificing their lives for the motherland and laying down their lives in performance of duties, were alive before Allah Almighty, he added.