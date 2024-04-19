England’s Archer desperate to avoid another stop-start year

Fast bowler Jofra Archer said he cannot endure another year disrupted by injuries as he looks to secure a spot in England’s Twenty20 World Cup squad.

The 29-year-old’s career has been plagued by injuries and he has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of an elbow injury.

He was also sidelined for much of 2021 and 2022 due to back and elbow injuries.

“Last year, I played from January to May, because I did go to the IPL as well. And then the year before that, I played maybe one or two games for Sussex, so I’ve had a whole year of nothing …,” Archer told 4Cast’s ‘The Athlete’s Voice’ podcast on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, from June 1 to when June 1 comes next year, hopefully I’ve had no breaks… no injuries, and just constantly playing.