China should play an active role on the situation in the Middle East: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said that China is expected to play an active and important role in the current situation.

Regarding the tension in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has contacted his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan over the phone.

Speaking to his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China is ready to work with Riyadh to avoid further tensions in the Middle East.

He also said that Saudi Arabia is ready to strengthen communication with China for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, and Saudi Arabia has full confidence in China.

On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has also spoken to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdullahian over the phone, during which he praised Iran’s initiative of not targeting regional and neighboring countries.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdullahian that he is confident that Iran will handle the situation well while protecting its sovereignty.

He also said that he is sure that Iran will save the region from further chaos. He strongly condemns and opposes the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria. The incident is a serious violation of international law and is unacceptable.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that he is aware of regional tensions, Iran is willing to act with restraint and has no intention of further tensions.