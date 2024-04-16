Pakistan’s regional exports increase 20.57% in 8 months

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 20.57 per cent in the first eight months of the financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $2,912.102 million, which is 14.17 per cent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $20,537.900 million during July-February (2023-24), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed an increase of 42.02 per cent to $1,895.720 million in eight months of this year from $1,334.804 million last year while exports to Afghanistan witnessed a nominal decline of 7.68 percent from $346.522 million to $319.887 million.

The country’s exports to Bangladesh also decreased by 19.63 percent to $421.939 million this year from $525.017 whereas exports to Sri Lanka rose by 32.31 percent to $266.164 million from $201.165.