Israeli army bombed Nusirat camp, martyred mosque, damage to residential building

The Israeli army has again bombed the Nasirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian media, the mosque located in the Nusirat refugee camp was martyred as a result of the Israeli bombardment.

The Palestinian media say that the building of the said mosque was completely destroyed by the bombardment of the Israeli army.

The Palestinian media has reported that a residential building has also been damaged due to the Israeli bombardment.