

If Israel retaliates, the response will be even stronger, Iran’s warning

Iran has warned that if Israel retaliates, the response will be even stronger.

In a statement, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations has said that if Israel attacks again, Iran’s response will be decisive.

It should be noted that Iran responded to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Iran has attacked Israel with drones and cruise missiles, claiming to have hit 50 percent of its targets.

Late night sirens sounded in different areas of Israel, Israel has claimed to have destroyed several Iranian drones and missiles.

The spokesman of the Israeli army has said that Iran launched more than 200 drones and missiles, 1 girl was injured in the Iranian attacks and a military installation was slightly damaged.

US security sources claim to have destroyed several Iranian drones on the Jordanian border.

Jordanian jets also shot down dozens of Iranian drones flying from northern and central Jordan to Israel.

On the other hand, Britain has also sent several combat and refueling tanker planes to the region. According to the British government, the planes have been sent to stop air attacks.