Historic measures taken to improve the quality of life for AJK people: PM Anwaar ul Haq

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Ch. Anwaar ul Haq said that his government has taken historic steps to improve the living standards of people throughout the territory.

Anwaar was talking to people during a visit to Barnala town in his native Bhimber district on Eid-ul-Fitr day, where he extended Eid greetings to the locals.

The Prime Minister asserted that a number of initiatives were taken to improve education, health, and road infrastructure across the state.

Anwaar said that an endowment fund worth ten billion has been set up to provide financial support to orphans, widows, the destitute, elderly women and men, transgender people, and divorcees. During his visit, Prime Minister Haq interacted with people hailing from different walks of life and greeted them on the sanctified Eid festival.

He was accompanied by senior minister Col. (Rtd) Waqar Ahmad Noor on this occasion. Meanwhile, Chairman District Council Bhimbher Chaudhry Muhammad Yusuf and other notables of the constituency called on the Prime Minister and discussed the issues of public interest related to the Bhimbher district.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq also visited various places in his parent constituency, Bhimbar, to offer his condolences to the bereaved families over the demise of their loved ones.

‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada

In a vibrant display of unity and cultural celebration, hundreds of Kashmiri families residing in Calgary, Canada, came together to participate in the post-Eid festivities titled ‘Eid Millan’ on Friday, said a message reaching and released to the media here on Saturday.

The US and Canada-based Kashmiri diaspora community celebrated the sanctified festival simultaneously with the observance of the Muslim sacred day, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan ul Mubarak.

“Organized by the Chinar Kashmir Community Foundation (CKCF), a non-profit organization committed to community development and preserving Kashmiri identity, the event was a testament to the strong social and cultural connections within the diaspora community. Established in 2013, CKCF has been actively fostering community cohesion through various events, providing a platform for social interaction and cultural exchange.

With over 300 Kashmiri diaspora members gathering under one roof, the Eid Millan celebration marked a joyous occasion for all involved. On its 10th anniversary, CKCF acknowledges the dedication and hard work of its members, who have tirelessly contributed to the organization’s growth and success. A special tribute was paid to key board members for their invaluable services over the past decade.

On this occasion, CKCF presented a special shield to acknowledge the services of the following board members: Akhtar Hussain Kayani, Altaf Khan, Anwar Hussain Kiani, Asif Mehmood, Asif Nazir, Imtiaz Nazir, Inzar Shah, Janat Hussain (Shero), Khalid Khan, Khalid Mehmood, Khalid Naeem, Muhammad Riaz Khan, Muhammad Zahid Khan, Sajjad Hussain, Sajjad Tabassum, Saqib Khan, Shahzad Nabi, Syed Abrar Shah, Talib Hussain Khan, and Tariq Mehmood. CKCF extends its gratitude to them on behalf of the community. Mr. Irfan Sabir, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, and Mr. Happy Mann, Senior Advisor to the Leader of the UCP Community Outreach in Alberta, also participated in the event. They distributed awards, certificates, two Umrah tickets, and other prizes among the winners.

The members of the Board of Directors-Abdul Qayyum, Akhtar Kiani, Asif Nazir, Asim Khan, Imtiaz Nazir, Irshad Mahmood, Khalid Khan, Saqib Khan, Talib Khan, Tariq Mahmood, and Zahid Khan-jointly thanked the community members for participating in the Eid Milan party. They resolved to hold more events, gatherings, and training sessions for the empowerment of the Kashmiri community living in Calgary, the message concluded.

Posters

Posters carrying an appeal to the people of Jammu region in occupied Jammu and Kashmir have emerged at various places in the territory, urging them to wake up and foil BJP-RSS’ evil agenda of usurping their rights.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters pasted by the Jammu Dogra Liberation Front have appeared at different places in the Jammu region and on social media platforms as a form of protest against India’s brutal and anti-Jammu policies.

The posters read, “Since August 2019, the BJP/RSS has stripped away our rights. We vehemently oppose all BJP/RSS agendas. Our rights, land, and identity are being illegally seized”.

The posters further said the RSS/BJP’s policies in Jammu are seeking to expel the Jammuites from their land and settling outsiders using so-called domicile certificates, thereby altering the demographic composition of the territory with the assistance of Indian armed forces and police.

The posters said, “Outsiders are being settled in Jammu and are dominating government services”, adding that the BJP/RSS government is depriving the people of Jammu of their resources. The poster said, “We demand the reinstatement of our state subject and Articles 370/35A”. The posters urged people to stand firm for their rights and speak against the anti-Jammu agendas of the BJP/RSS.