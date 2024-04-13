

US President Joe Biden canceled another $7.4 billion in student loans.

According to American media, Biden’s move is to gain the support of young voters.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden said, “From day one of my administration, I promised to fight to ensure that higher education is a ticket to the middle class.”

“I will never stop working to cancel student loans,” he said.

It should be noted that earlier US President Joe Biden canceled 1.2 billion dollars in student loans.

US President Joe Biden said his administration is canceling $1.2 billion worth of student loans for about 153,000 people.