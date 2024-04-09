RELATIONSHIP WITH CENTRAL ASIAN COUNTRIES

Pakistan’s relations with Central Asian countries hold an important place in the region’s geopolitical landscape. They have a long history together, sharing culture, trade, and lots of other stuff. They are important to each other, especially because they are neighbors to Afghanistan, which is also Pakistan’s neighbor. They work together to solve problems like fighting against terrorists and making peace. The region consists of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The historical Silk Road facilitated trade and cultural exchange between the regions, laying the foundation for lastingconnections. Today, Pakistan views Central Asia as an essential partner in its mission for regional stability, economic development, and connectivity. In addition, Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan resonate with the interests of Central Asian nations, as stability directly impacts the security of the entire region.Over the years, Pakistan has chased a policy of engagement and cooperation with Central Asian countries through diplomatic initiatives, high-level visits, and bilateral agreements. These interactions have strengthened mutual understanding and trust between Pakistan and Central Asian nations, paving the way for more cooperation in different fields.

Economic cooperation forms a cornerstone of Pakistan’s relations with Central Asian countries. The potential for trade and investment between them remains mostly untouched, presenting opportunities for mutual benefit. Efforts to promote trade linkages, enable cross-border trade, and enhance connectivity infrastructure are essential for unlocking the full potential of economic cooperation between the regions. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) serves as a catalyst for regional, offering these countries access to Pakistan’s seaports and global markets. CPEC’s infrastructure projects, energy initiatives, and transportation networks create new avenues for trade and investment, fostering closer economic ties between Pakistan and Central Asia.Moreover, energy cooperation is another important aspect of Pakistan’s relations with Central Asian states. Central Asia holds rich energy resources, including oil and natural gas, which are essential for meeting Pakistan’s growing energy demands. Collaboration in energy exploration, production, and transit holds significant potential for mutual benefit, contributing to energy security and economic development in both regions. Moreover, initiatives such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000) offer strong paths for enhancing energy connectivity and cooperation among regional stakeholders. By taking into account their respective strengths and resources, Pakistan and Central Asian countries can work together to address the growing energy needs of the region in a sustainable and mutually beneficial manner.

People-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges also play a criticalrole in the development of goodwill and understanding between Pakistan and Central Asian countries. Educational exchanges, cultural festivals, and tourism initiatives promote cultural diversity and strengthen social bonds and better bilateral relations. The appointment of Mr. Meher Kashif Younis as the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan underscores Pakistan’s commitment to developing its relations with Central Asian countries. His role in promoting bilateral cooperation and closer ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan exemplifies the importance of individual initiatives in strengthening diplomatic relations. Meher Kashif Younis is also the Chairman of Kyrgyz­stan Trade House (KTH) in Pakistan, Coordinator to the minister of state and Federal Tax Ombudsman, CEO of Rabia Trust Hospital, providing free medical cover to the poor, Managing Director of Model Steel, and former Senior Vice President of Lahore cham­ber of commerce and industry (LCCI). He will also facilitate the importers, exporters, investors, and tourists and establish connections with trade bodies of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to further enhance the bilateral trade to their potential.

The President of Pakistan (Dr. Arif Alvi) has approved his appointment as Honorary Consul of Kyr­gyzstan, and he would be entitled to all privileges, immunities, and advantages attached to this position. Also, the Governor of Punjab (Mr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman) Congratulated him on the new appointment. He emphasized the significance of such appointments in enhancing Pakistan’s global outreach and promoting economic growth through collaboration with other countries. Also, the governor wished him success in further enhancing the relationship between the two countries for mutual prosperity and development and also to live up to the aspirations of the business community of either side. Kyrgyz Ambassador (Ulanbek Totuiaev) inaugurated the newly established office of the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan and said that it signifies a pivotal step towards bolstering bilateral trade between the two countries. He also stated that the Consul’s office would serve as a diplomatic liaison, promoting ties and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan. Meher Kashif Younis said that he would provide a platform for showcasing Kyrgyzstani products and connecting Kyrgyzstani businesses with potential partners and investors in Lahore and across Pakistan.

In my opinion, the future of Pakistan’s relations with Central Asian countries looks very bright. It is marked by a growing momentum of cooperation and collaboration across different domains. As regional stakeholders recognize the importance of connectivity and economic and security cooperation, Pakistan is all set to play a central role in facilitating dialogue and fostering partnerships among Central Asian countries and beyond. The ongoing expansion of CPEC, along with efforts to increase energy connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, holds the promise of unlocking new paths for mutual cooperation. By leveraging its geostrategic location, cultural attractions, and economic potential, Pakistan can emerge as a key player in regional stability and prosperity, serving as a bridge between South Asia, Central Asia, and beyond. Along with that, Pakistan’s relations with Central Asian countries represent a dynamic and evolving partnership characterized by shared interests, common challenges, and mutual aspirations. By working together, and through cooperation, dialogue, and diplomacy, Pakistan and Central Asian countries can plan a path towards a brighter and more prosperous future for the entire region.

The Writer is a Senior Social and Economic Analyst

Can be found at figure786@hotmail.com