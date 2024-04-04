Denial of participation of Saudi model in Miss Universe pageant

The Miss Universe Organization has denied reports circulating about Saudi Arabia’s participation in the annual beauty pageant 2024.

According to foreign media reports, the Miss Universe Organization has issued a statement denying all such circulating claims that a model from Saudi Arabia is participating in this year’s pageant.

In the statement released, the Miss Universe Organization has clarified that all the claims made by the Saudi model Rumi Al-Qahtani regarding her participation in the Miss Universe contest are baseless.

The statement said that models are regularly selected by the organization in all countries to participate in the Miss Universe pageant.

According to the Miss Universe Organization, there is no selection process in this regard in Saudi Arabia this year, but we are currently going through a rigorous vetting process, after which a decision will be made in this regard.

The organization clarified and added that Saudi Arabia will not get the opportunity to join this global competition until our appointed committee takes its final decision.

The Miss Universe Organization emphasizes that contestants from all countries are selected on the basis of fairness and transparency, to ensure that all countries follow strict standards and regulations.

The organization further clarified that Saudi Arabia is currently not among the more than 100 countries that are scheduled to participate in the competition to be held in Mexico in September this year.

It should be noted that news about Saudi Arabia’s participation in the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant 2024 started circulating when Saudi model Rumi Al-Qahtani announced her participation in the annual pageant by posting pictures on her social media account.

He claimed that ‘she will be the first model to represent Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe pageant’.