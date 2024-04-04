Eddie Howe eager to hold onto Alexander Isak´s ‘limitless potential’

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is determined to keep hold of the “limitless potential” of in-form striker Alexander Isak. The 24-year-old Sweden international scored his 19th goal of the season and his eighth in nine Premier League outings in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Everton hours after headlines suggested North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to battle it out for his signature this summer.

However, the Magpies’ head coach is determined to hang on to his £63million record signing, who arrived on Tyneside during the summer of 2022 after learning his trade at AIK Solna, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad in Spain.

Asked about Isak, Howe said: “For me, Alex has limitless potential.

“You’ve got someone who has had really good experiences in his career. He’s travelled as a young player and had some experience of different leagues.

“He’s come to us at a really good time of his career where we can help him, develop his talents and give him a platform to show how good he is.

“At the moment, he’s building in confidence all the time. He’s a high-level player and we’re delighted to have him with us.”