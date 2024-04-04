Tottenham in talks with ‘prospective investors’, says Levy

Tottenham Hotspur are “in discussions with prospective investors” in a bid to “capitalise on our long-term potential”, chairman Daniel Levy said Wednesday as the club published its financial results. The Premier League club’s total revenue for the financial year to June 30, 2023 exceeded half a billion pounds for the first time, with the figure of £549.6 million ($691.2 million, 642 million euros) a significant increase on £444 million for the previous year. Operating costs, however, have risen by 21 percent to £487.9 million, with a loss of £86.8 million attributed to “significant and continued investment in the playing squad”. In a statement accompanying the results, Levy said Spurs were looking for fresh investment. “To capitalise on our long-term potential, to continue to invest in the teams and undertake future capital projects, the club requires a significant increase in its equity base,” he wrote. “The board and its advisors, Rothschild & Co, are in discussions with prospective investors. Any recommended investment proposal would require the support of the club’s shareholders.”