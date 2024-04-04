COMSTECH pledges five thousand more fellowships for Palestine

COMSTECH launches the second phase of COMSTECH-Palestine scholarships and fellowships program in collaboration with APSUP and member universities of COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence, on Tuesday at COMSTECH secretariat. The federal minister for science and technology, H. E. Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui honored the launching ceremony as chief guest.

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary informed that in the first phase of COMSTECH-Palestine program 500 fully covered fellowships were announced in various fields of STEM, health and agriculture. He said that in the second phase, APSUP and CCoE universities have generously pledged 5,000 fellowships. He informed that this mega program will also be announced by the OIC Secretary General in Jeddah soon.

Prof. Choudhary said that the unparalleled sufferings of Palestinian people since last seven decades and recent genocide represent the demise of human values and global norms. He said that the world has miserably failed to stop atrocities of unprecedented magnitude in Palestine.

The federal minister for science and technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said that as the Federal Minister for Science & Technology and Federal Education and Professional Education, I am extremely pleased to launch this timely and most important initiative, a gift of Pakistan to our brethren in Palestine. He appreciated this large scholarships program of COMSTECH with partner universities in Pakistan and other OIC countries.

Dr. Siddiqui said that this initiative is a reflection of inseparable relationship between Palestine and Pakistan at all levels, as per the vision of our founding Father Quid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He congratulated OIC- COMSTECH, Palestinian Diplomatic Mission, Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA), Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP), OIC General Secretariat and Vice chancellors of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence universities for their collaborative effort for collective mission.

Dr. Siddiqui said that the Ministry of S&T greatly values the central role that COMSTECH in playing not only in the capacity building of OIC countries through bilateral and multilateral linkages and exchanges, but also its pivotal role in presenting the best of Pakistan’s S&T capabilities for the promotion of exports. He said that we greatly appreciate large number of initiatives and programs, which have been launched under the leadership of Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary.

H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said that this collaboration between COMSTECH and leading member universities of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan and the esteemed Embassy of the State of Palestine in Islamabad, constitutes an important step in our commitment to support Palestinian universities and researchers. He said that this program represents a beacon of hope amid the challenges being faced by the Palestinian people and we commend COMSTECH for its unwavering dedication to this cause.

He appreciated the leadership of Prof. Choudhary for launching numerous scientific programs for capacity building and development socio-economic development. He invited institutions from other OIC member states to join COMSTECH in expanding the program thereby encouraging a spirit of fraternal cooperation and assistance to the Palestinians. He assured strong support for this program.

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine, H. E. Mr. Ahmed Jawad Rabei said that on behalf of the Palestinian people, I am pleased and honored to join this launch ceremony of the COMSTECH program, in cooperation with private universities in Pakistan, which is providing 5,000 scholarships for Palestinian students.

He said that the Palestinian issue remains the most important issue in the conscience of the free people of the world, especially in our Islamic world, as the Palestinian blood continues to be shed on our blessed land, Palestine, as a result of the barbaric, fascist, terrorist attack carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, supported by countries – that falsely claim democracy, human rights, child and women’s rights – against our country and steadfast people in attempt to annihilate our people, displace them, abolish their national identity, take our land, and attempt to Judaize the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He informed that under the guidance of President Mahmoud Abbas, we seek to have an advanced and effective system for education, learning, and vocational and technical training. He said that the Palestinians need support from their Muslim brothers, as the children and students of Palestine, who are being killed by the occupants, need someone to support and sponsor their narratives. He extended his gratitude and appreciation to Pakistan for the continuous unwavering support.

The ceremony was also addressed by Dr. Awais Raoof, Chairman Board of Governors, university of Lahore and Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer. Both the speakers talked about the historical context of the land of Palestine, its culture and occupation history.

The launching ceremony was attended by the Ambassadors and diplomats of Algeria, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Oman, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, TRNC, Yemen, and Vice Chancellors of the CCoE member institutions, foreign fellows of COMSTECH programs, Palestine students enrolled in Pakistan.