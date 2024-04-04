Interfaith iftar dinner unites diverse religious communities in a message of harmony

Amidst the serene ambiance of a gathering, representatives from diverse religious backgrounds converged to partake in an Interfaith Iftar Dinner, fostering an atmosphere of understanding and harmony.

Hosted by the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA), the event served as a poignant reminder of the shared values that bind communities together, especially during the sacred month of Ramazan.

Addressing the distinguished guests, IRCRA President Muhammad Israr Madani issued a compelling appeal for promoting interfaith harmony, emphasizing the need to transcend religious boundaries and cultivate mutual respect and cooperation. He highlighted the significance of Ramazan as a time for spiritual reflection, compassion, and empathy, traits that resonate across various faith traditions.

Proposing the organization of Interfaith Iftar Dinners as a means to foster dialogue and solidarity, President Madani envisioned these gatherings as platforms for individuals from different religious backgrounds to come together, share meals, and engage in meaningful conversations. He stressed that such initiatives are vital in promoting peace and tranquility across the nation, transcending cultural and religious divides.

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, commended the efforts of IRCRA in promoting religious diplomacy in South Asia and Southeast Asia. He emphasized the importance of fostering peace and harmony in the region, highlighting the positive outcomes of religious diplomacy initiatives.

Dr. Ayaz underscored the need for stronger diplomatic ties with neighboring countries and the global community to ensure regional stability and prosperity.

Prominent figure Dr. Saveera Parkash from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf echoed the significance of religious diversity and interfaith harmony in Pakistan. Reflecting on her upbringing in a religiously diverse family, she emphasized the values of compassion and respect for all faiths instilled in her.

Dr. Parkash urged for a more inclusive and harmonious Pakistan, where diversity is celebrated and humanity thrives without discrimination.

Senator Gurdeep Singh, representing the Sikh community, hailed the interfaith event as a pivotal platform for fostering cordial relations and mutual understanding among individuals from diverse religious backgrounds. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to upholding the principles of equality and fraternity among its citizens, as enshrined in the Constitution.

As the evening concluded, participants departed with hearts full of appreciation for the efforts towards promoting unity, diversity, and understanding. The Interfaith Iftar Dinner served as a testament to the power of collective action in building a more inclusive and harmonious society, where differences are celebrated and respected.