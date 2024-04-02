Key recruit Sanchez leaves McLaren three months after joining

Aerodynamicist David Sanchez has left McLaren only three months after joining the Formula One team who had trumpeted him as a major signing in their bid to return to the top. Former champions McLaren announced the Frenchman’s departure on Tuesday in a statement detailing organisational changes within the team. Sanchez had joined from Ferrari, after spending nearly a year on ‘gardening leave’, in January as technical director for car concept and performance but McLaren said the position was being streamlined to focus on performance. Team principal Andrea Stella will assume the role until a permanent replacement is found while Rob Marshall, who joined from Red Bull at the same time as Sanchez, becomes chief designer.