Attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus will be answered, the Iranian president

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi condemned the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus and said that the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus will be answered.

In this regard, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has said that Israel will not be able to achieve nefarious goals with such inhumane actions.

Israeli army admits to attack

On the other hand, the Israeli army told the American media that it does not comment on foreign reports, but the military spokesperson said that Israel believes that the targeted building belonged to Iran’s Quds Brigades.

The spokesman of the Israeli army says that according to our intelligence, it is not a consulate or an embassy, ​​it is a military building of the Quds Brigades disguised as a civilian building in Damascus.

According to the report of the American newspaper New York Times, 4 unknown Israeli officials have admitted that this attack was carried out by Israel, but the American news channel CNN has not confirmed the report of the American newspaper.

Condemnation of Saudi Arabia

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has also condemned this attack.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it rejects the targeting of diplomatic facilities under any justification or pretext, targeting diplomatic facilities is a violation of diplomatic laws and the rules of diplomatic immunity.