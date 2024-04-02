City Muridke Police arrest four drugs dealer and seized a large quantity of hashish from accused while playing gambling arrest three person and all of them sent to jail.

According to the details, under the leadership of SHO Police Station City Muridke Wali Hasan Pasha, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Idrees and his team caught four persons Tasawar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Arham and Majid red-handed while gambling on the game of cards in the football ground muridke And 35000 thousand rupees gambling money was recovered from their possession and case number 765/24 was registered against the accused and sent them to the jail.

Wali Hasan Pasha, taking further action, arrested three notorious drug dealers and recovered a rare type of hashish worth lakhs of rupees from their possession. SHO recovered drugs from all the accused and registered different cases against them under 9/C. City police registered different cases om accuses , in case 787/24 after recovering 1400 grams of hashish from Huzaifa Ali, 790/24 after recovering 1400 grams of hashish from Bilal Ahmed and 793/24 after recovering 1300 grams of hashish from Nisar Ahmed and arrested them. Talking to the media, Wali Hasan Pasha said that the investigation of the accused is going on and very soon other accomplices of the accused will also be arrested.