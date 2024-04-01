ECP notifies Aseefa as returned candidate on NA-207

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday published the name of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian as returned unopposed to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a result of Bye-Election from the National Assembly Constituency NA-207, Shaheed Benazirabad-I.

According to notification, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has been declared as returned candidate at NA-207, in Bye- Election a seat stands vacant after election of Asif Ali Zardari as President Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Aseefa Bhutto was declared winner unopposed as no candidate filed nomination against her.