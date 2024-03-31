E&T to launch action against tax-defaulting vehicles from Monday

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department of Punjab has decided to take strict action against tax-defaulting vehicles, and process for canceling the registration of defaulting vehicles would commence from Monday.

This was stated by Director Excise and Taxation Lahore Region C Muhammad Asif in a statement on Sunday. He said registration of over a thousand vehicles would be canceled before Eidul Fitr, which had been defaulter for the last three or more years. He said that prior to cancellation of registration, ‘red warning stickers’ for non-payment of token tax were affixed to those vehicles. As a final warning, vehicle owners were also receiving reminders from the call centre of the Excise Department.

Muhammad Asif said that on Monday, reminders for token tax payment would be sent to another one million vehicle owners via mobile messages, whereas special attention would be given to bank leased vehicles because banks collect installments along with mark-up but do not pay token tax timely. He appealed to citizens to timely pay their due taxes to avoid inconvenience during travel, as their vehicles could be impounded anywhere on road and would not be released until the tax was paid. He advised against driving vehicles without registration or with fake number plates before registration.